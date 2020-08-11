Advertisement
Broad St., Sask. Dr. intersection re-opened following collision
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:24AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:25AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A Regina intersection is open again, following a collision investigation.
Police were on the scene of a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive.
In a news release, police said the extent of injuries is unknown, and that the area would remain closed while investigations occur.