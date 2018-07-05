

CTV Yorkton





Drivers will again be facing delays when driving down one of Yorkton's main streets starting Monday.

The City of Yorkton says work on the second phase of the Broadway Street West repaving will stretch from James Avenue to Barbour Avenue.

The westbound lanes of the street will be first up for repaving, followed by the eastbound lanes.

Similar to the first phase, detours will be in place for traffic heading east, while traffic moving west will be able to use the open half of Broadway.

The project’s second stage is expected to be complete in about two weeks, weather permitting.

The third and final phase will begin construction near the end of July, finishing up work on the $1.4 million project.