Broncos extend win streak to four with victory over Warriors

SWIFT CURRENT -

The Swift Current Broncos beat the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four.

Raphael Pelletier scored a pair of goals including the game winner helping the Broncos to their 4-1 win.

The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the Western Hockey League right now, as goalie Isaac Poulter made 33 stops in the Broncos goal.

Sam McGinley’s fourth of the year opened the scoring less than five minutes into the second period.

McGinley’s goal coming on a rising shot from the high slot sent dozens of stuffed toys raining down on the ice on the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss night.

Josh Hoekstra scored with just 37 seconds left in the contest to spoil the Broncos’ shut-out bid.

These two teams will meet again tonight in Moose Jaw at Mosaic Place.