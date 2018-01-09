

The Swift Current Broncos and the Lethbridge Hurricanes swapped seven players in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday morning.

The Broncos acquired Lethbridge captain Giorgio Estephan, goaltender Stuart Skinner and forward Tanner Nagel. Hurricane received forward Logan Barlage, goaltender Logan Flodell, forward Owen Blocker and defenceman Matthew Stanley in the trade. Lethbridge also received a first-round and third-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, along with a conditional second-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

The trade was completed one day before the WHL’s trade deadline on Wednesday.