Finance Minister Donna Harpauer has tabled the 2018 Saskatchewan budget. The Saskatchewan Party has forecasted a deficit of $365 million and has a plan to return to a balanced budget in 2019.

Here is a look at the how the budget breaks down this year:

Key figures:

Forecasted revenue: $14.24 billion

Forecasted spending: $14.61 billion

Forecasted deficit: $365 million

Taxation:

Personal income tax remains the same

PST exemption for used vehicles removed effective April 11

PST exemption for Energy Star appliances discontinued

Sask. will follow marijuana taxation outlined by federal government – excise tax of $1-per-gram with 75 per cent of revenue for provinces

Education:

Education investments at $3.26 billion – down 7.6 per cent

K – 12 education receives $1.87 billion in school operating funding

Funding to hire up to 400 new positions – adding teachers or educational support

$2.5 billion investment in Pre-K – 12 classrooms, child care, libraries, literacy

Infrastructure investments of $76.8 million – school projects, maintenance and renewal, portable classrooms and facility assessments

Post-secondary education funding at $729 million – up 1.5 per cent

Maintaining operating grants from 2017 levels

Restoring $5 million to University of Saskatchewan

Funding $87.8 million to College of Medicine at U of S

Operating and capital grants of $470 million to U of S, U of R, and federated and affiliated colleges

Operating and capital grants of $151 million to Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and Gabriel Dumont Institute

Health:

Total health spending projected at $5.77 billion, increase of 2.5 per cent

Saskatchewan Health Authority base operating funding at $3.5 billion

Amalgamation of health regions saving $9 million in administrative staff salaries

Increase of $16.8 million for physician and operating capacity for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

Funding for operating and accommodations costs at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford

Additional funding of $600,000 to increase HIV medication coverage to 100 per cent

Investing in Autism Spectrum Disorder – giving funding of up to $4,000 to children under six years old

Increase of mental health funding of $71.9 million – accounting for five per cent of health budget

Social Services:

Community-based organizations increase funding by $10.4 million – $8.2 million for providing daily care to adults with intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges and $2.2 million for foster families and people providing daily care to families

Saskatchewan Assistance Program budget increasing by $14.2 million

Saskatchewan Rental Housing Supplement will suspend new applications as of July 1, 2018 – eligible clients on program as of June 30, 2018, will still receive benefits

Economy:

Non-renewable resource revenue accounts for 10 per cent of province’s revenue – down from 32 per cent in 2008

Sask. highest goods exporter per capita in Canada

Business incentives including Saskatchewan Value-Added Agriculture Incentive and Saskatchewan Tech Start-Up Incentive

Municipalities

Province provides $412.9 million in support through municipal revenue sharing – based on one point of Provincial Sales Tax collected in 2016

Government planning review of revenue sharing in light of PST increases in 2017

SaskPower and SaskEnergy will pay grants-in-lieu of property taxes on owned real estate assets – generation, transmission, distribution, pipelines and land exempted

SaskEnergy will collect municipal surcharge on behalf of urban municipalities at five per cent rate on customer bills

Corrections and Policing:

Full funding of $5.9 million for Protection and Response Team for rural crime initiative launched in 2017 - $4.9 million from SGI and $1 million from Ministry of Corrections and Policing

Additional $2.375 million to expand early case resolution – focused on resolving cases that would otherwise require accused people to remain in remand

Other: