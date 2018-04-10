Budget breakdown: Sask. tables 2018 budget
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:33PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:22PM CST
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer has tabled the 2018 Saskatchewan budget. The Saskatchewan Party has forecasted a deficit of $365 million and has a plan to return to a balanced budget in 2019.
Here is a look at the how the budget breaks down this year:
Key figures:
- Forecasted revenue: $14.24 billion
- Forecasted spending: $14.61 billion
- Forecasted deficit: $365 million
Taxation:
- Personal income tax remains the same
- PST exemption for used vehicles removed effective April 11
- PST exemption for Energy Star appliances discontinued
- Sask. will follow marijuana taxation outlined by federal government – excise tax of $1-per-gram with 75 per cent of revenue for provinces
Education:
- Education investments at $3.26 billion – down 7.6 per cent
- K – 12 education receives $1.87 billion in school operating funding
- Funding to hire up to 400 new positions – adding teachers or educational support
- $2.5 billion investment in Pre-K – 12 classrooms, child care, libraries, literacy
- Infrastructure investments of $76.8 million – school projects, maintenance and renewal, portable classrooms and facility assessments
- Post-secondary education funding at $729 million – up 1.5 per cent
- Maintaining operating grants from 2017 levels
- Restoring $5 million to University of Saskatchewan
- Funding $87.8 million to College of Medicine at U of S
- Operating and capital grants of $470 million to U of S, U of R, and federated and affiliated colleges
- Operating and capital grants of $151 million to Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and Gabriel Dumont Institute
Health:
- Total health spending projected at $5.77 billion, increase of 2.5 per cent
- Saskatchewan Health Authority base operating funding at $3.5 billion
- Amalgamation of health regions saving $9 million in administrative staff salaries
- Increase of $16.8 million for physician and operating capacity for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital
- Funding for operating and accommodations costs at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford
- Additional funding of $600,000 to increase HIV medication coverage to 100 per cent
- Investing in Autism Spectrum Disorder – giving funding of up to $4,000 to children under six years old
- Increase of mental health funding of $71.9 million – accounting for five per cent of health budget
Social Services:
- Community-based organizations increase funding by $10.4 million – $8.2 million for providing daily care to adults with intellectual disabilities or mental health challenges and $2.2 million for foster families and people providing daily care to families
- Saskatchewan Assistance Program budget increasing by $14.2 million
- Saskatchewan Rental Housing Supplement will suspend new applications as of July 1, 2018 – eligible clients on program as of June 30, 2018, will still receive benefits
Economy:
- Non-renewable resource revenue accounts for 10 per cent of province’s revenue – down from 32 per cent in 2008
- Sask. highest goods exporter per capita in Canada
- Business incentives including Saskatchewan Value-Added Agriculture Incentive and Saskatchewan Tech Start-Up Incentive
- Municipalities
- Province provides $412.9 million in support through municipal revenue sharing – based on one point of Provincial Sales Tax collected in 2016
- Government planning review of revenue sharing in light of PST increases in 2017
- SaskPower and SaskEnergy will pay grants-in-lieu of property taxes on owned real estate assets – generation, transmission, distribution, pipelines and land exempted
- SaskEnergy will collect municipal surcharge on behalf of urban municipalities at five per cent rate on customer bills
Corrections and Policing:
- Full funding of $5.9 million for Protection and Response Team for rural crime initiative launched in 2017 - $4.9 million from SGI and $1 million from Ministry of Corrections and Policing
- Additional $2.375 million to expand early case resolution – focused on resolving cases that would otherwise require accused people to remain in remand
Other:
- Agriculture budget of $378.6 million
- Strong support for business risk management programs like crop insurance
- Increased funding for Animal Protection Services
- Government providing $200 million for targeted First Nations and Métis funding
- Highways and Infrastructure budget of $924 million
- Safety project investment of $51 million
- Continued investment of $330 million for Phase II of Regina Bypass