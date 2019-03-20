The Saskatchewan Government has tabled a balanced budget for 2019-20.

Here’s a look at how the provincial budget breaks down:

Key figures:

  • Forecasted revenue: $15.03 billion
  • Forecasted spending: $14.99 billion
  • Forecasted surplus: $34.4 million

Taxation:

  • No new taxes introduced, no increases to any existing taxes
  • In the 2020 taxation year, volunteer firefighters and first responders who clock at least 200 hours of volunteer service will be able to claim a $3,000 tax credit
  • Deductions eliminated from the Potash Production Tax to ensure Saskatchewanians receive a fair return for their potash

Education:

  • School divisions receive $1.9 billion in operating funds
  • Ministry of Education receives $2.48 billion
  • $727.8 million toward the Ministry of Advanced Education
  • School infrastructure investments increase $20 million to $95.6 million -- including replacement of St. Pius X Elementary School and Argyle Elementary School in Regina, replacement and consolidation of Sacred Heart, St Mary Elementary Schools, Empire and Westmount schools in Moose Jaw, and determining the scope of a replacement school for St. Frances Elementary in Saskatoon.
  • $4.3 million invested in the Early Childhood Intervention Program
  • Investment in libraries up $128,000 to $11.2 million
  • $1.0 million in continued funding for Saskatchewan Literacy Program
  • $88 million in funds for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan
  • $727 million in funds to the Ministry of Advanced Education

Health:

  • Total investment projected at $5.89 billion, up 2.1 per cent from last year
  • Operating funds for the Saskatchewan Health Authority up 3.2 per cent from last year to $3.6 billion, including $23 million for staff at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon
  • $103 million for healthcare infrastructure including $12 million for construction of a new long-term care facility in Meadow Lake
  • Capital investments include funding for the design of a new Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, and planning for a new hospital in Weyburn
  • $402 million investment in mental health and addiction support initiatives, including funds for more than 140 new beds in treatment centres
  • Autism Individualized Funding benefit up $2,000 to $6,000 a year per for children under six years of age
  • $1.1 million to the Alzheimer Society for the First Link program to assist those newly diagnosed with dementia to get the care they need as quickly as possible

Social Services:

  • $1.43 billion invested in social services and assistance, which includes the Ministry of Social Services, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission
  • $27 million to support at-risk children and families
  • Supports for adults with intellectual disabilities up $6.6 million
  • $1.4 million designated to increase monthly payments for foster families who take specific additional training

Economy:

  • SaskPower’s $873 million capital investment will help to connect customers and expand electricity generation assets
  • SaskTel to enhance services with investment of $321 million, including an additional 100 new cellular sites in small communities across the province
  • $437.1 million to the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program
  • Oil and natural gas royalties estimated at $691.1 million
  • $618.6 in potash royalties

Highways and Infrastructure:

  • $20 million invested in safety improvements to Saskatchewan highways, specifically improvements at Highway 35 and 335, lighting improvements at Highway 3 at Shellbrook and improvements at Highway 1 and Kalium Rd.
  • $13 million to be invested for the first year if a five-year Enhanced Intersection Safety Program, estimated at $65 million in total over five years
  • $7 million invested through the Safety Improvement Program, which aims to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions

Other:

  • Ministry of Agriculture budget up three per cent to $391.3 million
  • $211 million in investment in Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations
  • $8.5 million invested in the correctional systems security, and more beds for young offenders
  • $1.6 million will address recommendations made in the review of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service