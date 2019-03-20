Budget breakdown: Sask. tables 2019 budget
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer speaks to media at the reveal of her budget shoes at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday, March 18, 2019. For the first time in years, the Saskatchewan Party government will present a budget that the minister says is balanced.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell)
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:23PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:25PM CST
The Saskatchewan Government has tabled a balanced budget for 2019-20.
Here’s a look at how the provincial budget breaks down:
Key figures:
- Forecasted revenue: $15.03 billion
- Forecasted spending: $14.99 billion
- Forecasted surplus: $34.4 million
Taxation:
- No new taxes introduced, no increases to any existing taxes
- In the 2020 taxation year, volunteer firefighters and first responders who clock at least 200 hours of volunteer service will be able to claim a $3,000 tax credit
- Deductions eliminated from the Potash Production Tax to ensure Saskatchewanians receive a fair return for their potash
Education:
- School divisions receive $1.9 billion in operating funds
- Ministry of Education receives $2.48 billion
- $727.8 million toward the Ministry of Advanced Education
- School infrastructure investments increase $20 million to $95.6 million -- including replacement of St. Pius X Elementary School and Argyle Elementary School in Regina, replacement and consolidation of Sacred Heart, St Mary Elementary Schools, Empire and Westmount schools in Moose Jaw, and determining the scope of a replacement school for St. Frances Elementary in Saskatoon.
- $4.3 million invested in the Early Childhood Intervention Program
- Investment in libraries up $128,000 to $11.2 million
- $1.0 million in continued funding for Saskatchewan Literacy Program
- $88 million in funds for the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan
Health:
- Total investment projected at $5.89 billion, up 2.1 per cent from last year
- Operating funds for the Saskatchewan Health Authority up 3.2 per cent from last year to $3.6 billion, including $23 million for staff at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon
- $103 million for healthcare infrastructure including $12 million for construction of a new long-term care facility in Meadow Lake
- Capital investments include funding for the design of a new Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, and planning for a new hospital in Weyburn
- $402 million investment in mental health and addiction support initiatives, including funds for more than 140 new beds in treatment centres
- Autism Individualized Funding benefit up $2,000 to $6,000 a year per for children under six years of age
- $1.1 million to the Alzheimer Society for the First Link program to assist those newly diagnosed with dementia to get the care they need as quickly as possible
Social Services:
- $1.43 billion invested in social services and assistance, which includes the Ministry of Social Services, the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and Saskatchewan Legal Aid Commission
- $27 million to support at-risk children and families
- Supports for adults with intellectual disabilities up $6.6 million
- $1.4 million designated to increase monthly payments for foster families who take specific additional training
Economy:
- SaskPower’s $873 million capital investment will help to connect customers and expand electricity generation assets
- SaskTel to enhance services with investment of $321 million, including an additional 100 new cellular sites in small communities across the province
- $437.1 million to the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program
- Oil and natural gas royalties estimated at $691.1 million
- $618.6 in potash royalties
Highways and Infrastructure:
- $20 million invested in safety improvements to Saskatchewan highways, specifically improvements at Highway 35 and 335, lighting improvements at Highway 3 at Shellbrook and improvements at Highway 1 and Kalium Rd.
- $13 million to be invested for the first year if a five-year Enhanced Intersection Safety Program, estimated at $65 million in total over five years
- $7 million invested through the Safety Improvement Program, which aims to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions
Other:
- Ministry of Agriculture budget up three per cent to $391.3 million
- $211 million in investment in Indigenous communities, businesses and organizations
- $8.5 million invested in the correctional systems security, and more beds for young offenders
- $1.6 million will address recommendations made in the review of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service