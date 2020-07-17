BUFFALO POUND PROVINCIAL PARK -- A new swimming pool opening at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is giving campers an option on how they want to cool off this summer.

“It was a very significant piece to why people came to Buffalo Pound and we certainly did miss it,” said park manager Dave Bjarnason.

The pool was forced to close in 2018 after it became outdated and unusable, but a $2.4 million facelift has opened it to the public once again.

The pool is approximately 4,000 square feet and can hold a capacity of 260 people. With COVID restrictions in place, they have limited the number to 50 for the time being.

“In order to make it equitable and fair, we’ve set it up into two hour time slots,” said Bjarnason. “Every two hours we will turn over our compliment of swimmers.”

Bjarnason also said cleaning of the change rooms and washrooms will be done after each slot.

There has also been a growing concern about out of province visitors in Saskatchewan provincial parks. Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Gene Makowsky said the government is doing its best to limit patrons to Saskatchewan residents only.

“There’s guidelines in place. No orders. We’re dealing with that the best we can,” said Makowski.

The minister also said no additional restrictions have been implemented at parks where there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 numbers.

“We’ll continue with what we’ve been doing in terms of the protocols that have been put out by the medical health officer.”