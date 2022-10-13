Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.

WEYBURN, SASK. -

A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.

Weyburn Fire Department Chief Trent Lee said a strip of burned grass, field land and brush was more than six kilometres long and 1.5 kilometres wide.

“With this type of fire, there’s brush and tree lines involved,” he said. “It would take an extremely large amount of water in order to suppress the fire and make sure it is fully out.”

One building was destroyed by the fire, just five kilometers outside of the city.

Yellow Grass Fire Rescue and the 737 Volunteer Fire Department assisted Weyburn FD in the fight. The several, mostly unpaid, volunteer firefighters kept property damage to a minimum.

“We had lots of farmers and heavy equipment out there helping us build fire lines so crews could safely attack and put out the fire,” Lee said.

High winds gusting at more than 100 km/h made the fire difficult to contain.

“We have had perfect fire weather conditions the past couple of days,” said CTV Regina Meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes. “Very high winds, low humidity and all that fuel on the ground, the grass is very, very dry.”

“It was very impossible for crews to get ahead of the fire, fight and properly suppress it,” Lee said.

On Thursday, smoke still billowed from burned brush as high winds kicked burned grass and dust through the prairie.

Chief Lee said crews would remain on scene to monitor any potential hot spots. The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Highway 13 was closed from about 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. as were various grid roads in the area.