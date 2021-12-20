Bundle of Joy collects over 14,000 diapers for Carmichael Outreach
Bundle of Joy collected a total of 14,894 diapers for Carmichael Outreach. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)
This year’s Bundle of Joy Campaign has come to an end with a mountain of diapers, formula and wipes.
The month-long campaign collected a total of 14,894 diapers. Carmichael Outreach is calling 2021 its most successful year ever.
In addition to the bassinet full of items, Costco also donated $1,200 worth of diapers and formula.
The items help supply the organization’s program offering baby supplies to those in need six days a week.
Carmichael Outreach said the donations should be enough to get them through until the end of 2022.
More to come…