Bundle of Joy collects over 14,000 diapers for Carmichael Outreach

This year’s Bundle of Joy Campaign has come to an end with a mountain of diapers, formula and wipes.

The month-long campaign collected a total of 14,894 diapers. Carmichael Outreach is calling 2021 its most successful year ever.

In addition to the bassinet full of items, Costco also donated $1,200 worth of diapers and formula.

The items help supply the organization’s program offering baby supplies to those in need six days a week.

Carmichael Outreach said the donations should be enough to get them through until the end of 2022.

More to come…