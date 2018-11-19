

The Canadian Western Agribition officially kicked off with the Burning of the Brand on Monday morning.

It’s the event’s 48th year in Regina.

Burning of the Brand kicking off the 48th @Agribition in Regin. #YQR pic.twitter.com/8Zrf5V6MyV — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) November 19, 2018

The provincial and federal governments announced a $500,000 investment to support working with international buyers and developing markets.

“Our government is committed to investing in essential market growth programs, like the Canadian Western Agribition’s Market Development Program, that help farmers promote Canadian beef around the world,” Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAuly said in a news release. “This program will help with beef and livestock market expansion and attract international business, which are both vitally important to the continued growth and prosperity of the Canadian agricultural sector.”

The agreement will see an investment of $100,000 per year between 2018 and 2023. It’s meant to help increase international buyers at the show.

The trade show brought in 365 international buyers in 2017, along with 1,250 international guests from 86 countries.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan also unveiled its lineup at the launch on Monday morning.

Agribition runs until Saturday.