Bus service to Regina's airport now available

Residents can now take a Regina city bus to and from the airport.

The new route began operating on Monday and provides travellers with another option to get to and from destinations in the downtown core, a City of Regina news release said.

The city said the route, known as route 24, will run from Monday to Friday when the airport and surrounding businesses experience peak traffic volumes.

According to the city, the schedule will be from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. on a 20 minute frequency, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on a 40 minute frequency and 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. on a 20 minute frequency.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Regina in welcoming bus service to YQR for the first time. The businesses on airport property generate over $800 million in economic impact for our city, and providing public transit to both the employees and travellers coming to YQR is a great addition to our airport,” Regina Airport Authority president and CEO James Bogusz said in a news release.

The city said people with any questions can call RIDELine at 306-777-RIDE (7433).

More details to come...