Busy weekend for traffic enforcement: Regina police ticket speeders, respond to rollover

It was a busy weekend for the Regina Police Service (RPS), as traffic enforcement units were handing out plenty of tickets when officers weren’t warning motorists of flooded roads.

On Saturday, RPS noted two stops that result in fines. The first driver was clocked travelling 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. They were ticketed $731 for the infraction.

The second highlighted stop was even faster, with the driver travelling a reported 150 km/h in a 140 km/h zone. They were fined $798.

After a night of pointing out the many flooded roads in the Queen City, officers were back to cracking down on speeders on Sunday.

One highlighted stop for speeding cost the driver $1,100 in fines due to their vehicle being unregistered. The vehicle was recorded travelling 151 km/h.

A rollover near the city thankfully resulted in only bumps, bruises and scratches for the driver, despite their vehicle rolling three times, according to RPS.

The last infraction listed by police was the fastest of the weekend. 155km/h ended with a $742 fine for the driver.

“I don't know about you, but I can think of lots of better uses for $742 these days,” the tweet read.