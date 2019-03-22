

CAA conducted a school zone safety assessment on March 20, which according to the organization returned shocking results.

The assessments were conducted at École St. Elizabeth and École Wascana Plains, before school from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30, and after school from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Regina Public and Catholic School Divisions, Regina Police Service Traffic Department, school resource officers, Saskatchewan Safety Council, the City of Regina and CAA worked in teams to analyse and track unsafe driving and pedestrian behaviours near the two schools.

The assessment found 46 instances of vehicles not stopping at crosswalks, 227 instances of jaywalking, 267 instances of failing to stop at a stop sign and 74 instances of speeding in a school zone.

“School zone safety should be the concern of out entire community,” RPS Chief Evan Bray said in a news release. “With numerous schools, in every area of the city, our motorists need to possess an ever-present awareness to ensure safety for our children.”

Through CAA, parents of young kids have reported more unsafe driving practices near schools, mostly speeding and distracted driving.

Altogether the assessment found 1,242 instances of unsafe driving.