A recent poll by CAA Saskatchewan says prairie drivers are worried for their safety and concerned about texting and driving.

The poll surveyed 2,000 people in Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan in November and indicated texting and driving was still a number one driver safety concern.

In total, 94 per cent of drivers say they are worried about their safety on the road, while 83 per cent say texting and driving is more of an issue now than it was three years ago.

Tyler McMurchy with SGI says the poll comes at a time when distracted driving numbers are at an all-time high.

“When you’re seeing in November the absolute highest number of offences that we’ve ever recorded through our traffic safety spotlights,” McMurchy said.

“That tells us that a lot of people are making the very poor decision to hold, use, manipulate, or use their cellphone while driving.”