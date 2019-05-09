

CTV Regina





CAA Saskatchewan’s 2019 Worst Roads campaign has wrapped up. Results of the campaign show a final top 10 worst roads list, eight out of 10 being municipal roads in Moose Jaw or Regina.

Saskatchewan 26, Goodsoil

Highway 21, Paradise Hill (ranked 9th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign & #3 in the 2017 CAA Worst Roads campaign)

Dolphin Bay, Regina

13th Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw

McKee Crescent, Regina

1 Avenue Southeast, Moose Jaw (ranked 7th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign)

Cowan Crescent, Regina

Grant Drive, Regina

Blakeney Drive, Regina

TIE: Catherwood Crescent, Regina and Saskatchewan 795 Between St. Walburg and Livelong

The campaign ran from April 17 to May 8, and 1,514 votes were received.