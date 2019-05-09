CAA worst roads list shows majority in Regina, Moose Jaw
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 10:57AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:18PM CST
CAA Saskatchewan’s 2019 Worst Roads campaign has wrapped up. Results of the campaign show a final top 10 worst roads list, eight out of 10 being municipal roads in Moose Jaw or Regina.
- Saskatchewan 26, Goodsoil
- Highway 21, Paradise Hill (ranked 9th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign & #3 in the 2017 CAA Worst Roads campaign)
- Dolphin Bay, Regina
- 13th Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw
- McKee Crescent, Regina
- 1 Avenue Southeast, Moose Jaw (ranked 7th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign)
- Cowan Crescent, Regina
- Grant Drive, Regina
- Blakeney Drive, Regina
- TIE: Catherwood Crescent, Regina and Saskatchewan 795 Between St. Walburg and Livelong
The campaign ran from April 17 to May 8, and 1,514 votes were received.