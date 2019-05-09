CAA Saskatchewan’s 2019 Worst Roads campaign has wrapped up. Results of the campaign show a final top 10 worst roads list, eight out of 10 being municipal roads in Moose Jaw or Regina.

  • Saskatchewan 26, Goodsoil
  • Highway 21, Paradise Hill (ranked 9th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign & #3 in the 2017 CAA Worst Roads campaign)
  • Dolphin Bay, Regina
  • 13th Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw
  • McKee Crescent, Regina
  • 1 Avenue Southeast, Moose Jaw (ranked 7th in the 2018 CAA Worst Roads campaign)
  • Cowan Crescent, Regina
  • Grant Drive, Regina
  • Blakeney Drive, Regina
  • TIE: Catherwood Crescent, Regina and Saskatchewan 795 Between St. Walburg and Livelong

The campaign ran from April 17 to May 8, and 1,514 votes were received.