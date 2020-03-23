REGINA -- Police are looking for a suspect who they say assaulted a cab driver on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 1800 block of Atkinson Street around 8:50 p.m. Police say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the cab driver was taking a passenger to a location in that block. The passenger left without paying their fare and the driver was assaulted when he got out of his cab to ask the passenger for the money.

The K9 Unit was unable to find the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.