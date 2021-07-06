REGINA -- A man from Calgary is dead after a collision on Highway 13, roughly a kilometre from Manor, Sask.

Around 8:05 a.m. Monday morning RCMP officers from Carlyle responded to the head on collision, which occurred between a SUV and a semi tractor-trailer. The lone occupant of the SUV, a 31-year-old man from Calgary was pronounced dead on scene. The family has been notified.

The driver on the semi sustained minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.