Calls to Farm Stress Line more than double last fiscal year
The Farm Stress Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for producers dealing with stress. (Cole Davenport / CTV Regina).
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:17PM CST
Calls to the Farm Stress Line have spiked over the last year, according to Mobile Crisis.
The last fiscal year saw 750 calls in 2018-19, a major jump since the 2017-18 fiscal year which saw 320 calls.
"It's high, but then I look at it in another aspect is that it's great that we have the resource and people feel confident, and they know of a resource to call and get that help that they might need," said Lesley Kelly, co-founder of the Do More Agriculture Foundation, a mental health initiative for farmers.
Mobile Crisis believes there are two major factors in the jump in callers; increased awareness and industry challenges. Some industry challenges are finances, succession planning, changing landscape, trade barriers and dry weather.
The farm stress line is available 24/7 for farmers in need of support.
