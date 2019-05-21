Calls to the Farm Stress Line have spiked over the last year, according to Mobile Crisis.

The last fiscal year saw 750 calls in 2018-19, a major jump since the 2017-18 fiscal year which saw 320 calls.

"It's high, but then I look at it in another aspect is that it's great that we have the resource and people feel confident, and they know of a resource to call and get that help that they might need," said Lesley Kelly, co-founder of the Do More Agriculture Foundation, a mental health initiative for farmers.

Mobile Crisis believes there are two major factors in the jump in callers; increased awareness and industry challenges. Some industry challenges are finances, succession planning, changing landscape, trade barriers and dry weather.

The farm stress line is available 24/7 for farmers in need of support.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Cole Davenport.