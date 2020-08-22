REGINA -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Cameron St. on Saturday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said crews arrived on the scene around 11:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. They were able to get the blaze under control in around 15 minutes.

The damage was contained to the home and no adjacent properties were affected.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause is not yet known but is currently under investigation.