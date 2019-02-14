

CTV Regina





Not-for-profit group Understand Us is working to change the mental health culture in the Regina construction industry.

It announced its Challenge the Industry campaign, in partnership with Regina-based company Alair Homes, on Thursday.

“We can get it out to our sub-trades, market partners and if it can help a few people then great,” said Dallas Willness of Alair Homes.

“If not, well, it’s helping me, it’s helping my team and that’s what it’s all about.”

Understand Us founder Jim Demeray came up with the idea of Challenge the Industry after he experienced mental health issues following an injury.

He said the goal it to eliminate the “tough guy mentality” in the industry by opening up the conversation about mental health.

“Challenge the industry is all about going to the construction industry and challenging them to start a mental health conversation within their peers, their industry and their workplace to try and allow people to open up and be comfortable talking about it,” Understand Us founder Jim Demeray said.

The campaign runs through 2019.