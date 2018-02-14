Campbell Collegiate cancels classes after water main break
A portion of Massey Street is blocked due to a water main break on Feb. 14, 2018 (Katy Syrota / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 11:23AM CST
Campbell Collegiate has decided to cancel classes on Wednesday afternoon after a water main break on Massey Road.
City crews have been working all morning to try to fix the break. Massey Road is blocked between Parker Avenue and Davis Place.
On Twitter, Regina Public Schools said Campbell Collegiate would be cancelling classes at noon due to health and safety concerns. School will resume on Thursday morning.
City officials have not yet confirmed any details about the break and how many homes are impacted.