Campbell Collegiate has decided to cancel classes on Wednesday afternoon after a water main break on Massey Road.

City crews have been working all morning to try to fix the break. Massey Road is blocked between Parker Avenue and Davis Place.

On Twitter, Regina Public Schools said Campbell Collegiate would be cancelling classes at noon due to health and safety concerns. School will resume on Thursday morning.

Attention Campbell Collegiate Parents and Guardians: due to the water main break and lack of potable water in the school, all classes at @campbelltartans will be cancelled for health and safety reasons at 12 noon February 14. Classes resume tomorrow, February 15. — ReginaPublic Schools (@RegPublicSchool) February 14, 2018

City officials have not yet confirmed any details about the break and how many homes are impacted.