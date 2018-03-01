

A camp set up on the lawn in front of the Saskatchewan legislative building will stay until organizers feel their needs have been met.

Organizers received a letter from the Provincial Capital Commission on Wednesday asking them to take the camp down by 5 p.m., but they say they have no plans to pack up. The letter says the camp is on Wascana Centre’s private land and camping is not permitted.

The camp also received this letter yesterday from the Provincial Capital Commission asking the camp and signs to be removed by 5pm yesterday because the camp is on private land and camping is not permitted. Dubois says they will stay here for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/McI9nUqkn7 — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) March 1, 2018

The campsite is organized by the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism and Colonialism No More. Campers are calling for immediate change and accountability to the justice system in the wake of the Raymond Cormier and Gerald Stanley verdicts.