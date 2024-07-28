Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
According to an update at 5:58 a.m., Bethune’s Fire Department was dispatched to assist Holdfast Fire at a call near Robertson Campground in Alice Beach, Sask.
Multiple campers and vehicles were reported to be on fire at the campground.
Speaking with CTV News, those in the area confirmed that no injuries were reported but two trailers were lost to the flames.
Alice Beach is located approximately 82 kilometres northwest of Regina.
-With files from Hallee Mandryk.
An aerial view of Robertson Campground near Alice Beach, Sask. (Google Earth)
