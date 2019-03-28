

Reservations for campsites in Saskatchewan’s provincial parks open on Tuesday.

Seasonal campsite reservations can now be booked using the province’s online registration system. The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport says the province will use a queuing system to handle high reservation demand.

“After a long winter, many campers are eagerly anticipating those warm days on the beach and evenings around the campfire with family and friends,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a written release. “We are looking forward to welcoming many new and returning visitors to our beautiful parks this summer for another great camping season.”

Seasonal reservations open April 2 at 7 a.m. Group sites are available starting April 4 at 7 a.m. Nightly reservations will be released between April 8 and 18, following this schedule:

Monday, April 8: Blackstrap | Pike Lake

Tuesday, April 9: Break—No Reservations

Wednesday, April 10: Meadow Lake

Thursday, April 11: Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords

Friday, April 12: Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson

Monday, April 15: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine, Makwa Lake, Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge

Tuesday, April 16: Cypress Hills

Wednesday, April 17: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Thursday, April 18: Moose Mountain, Crooked Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills, Candle Lake

Queues will open at 6:40 a.m. and reservations can be made at 7 a.m.

The online reservation system is available at saskparks.goingtocamp.com.