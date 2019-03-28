Camping reservations in provincial parks opening Tuesday
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:20AM CST
Reservations for campsites in Saskatchewan’s provincial parks open on Tuesday.
Seasonal campsite reservations can now be booked using the province’s online registration system. The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport says the province will use a queuing system to handle high reservation demand.
“After a long winter, many campers are eagerly anticipating those warm days on the beach and evenings around the campfire with family and friends,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a written release. “We are looking forward to welcoming many new and returning visitors to our beautiful parks this summer for another great camping season.”
Seasonal reservations open April 2 at 7 a.m. Group sites are available starting April 4 at 7 a.m. Nightly reservations will be released between April 8 and 18, following this schedule:
- Monday, April 8: Blackstrap | Pike Lake
- Tuesday, April 9: Break—No Reservations
- Wednesday, April 10: Meadow Lake
- Thursday, April 11: Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords
- Friday, April 12: Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson
- Monday, April 15: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine, Makwa Lake, Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge
- Tuesday, April 16: Cypress Hills
- Wednesday, April 17: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
- Thursday, April 18: Moose Mountain, Crooked Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills, Candle Lake
Queues will open at 6:40 a.m. and reservations can be made at 7 a.m.
The online reservation system is available at saskparks.goingtocamp.com.