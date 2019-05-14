

Camping season begins on May 16, and the Saskatchewan Provincial Parks will be open for the season.

From May 16 to June 24, campers can access a discount of $5 per night.

“Opening weekend for provincial park campgrounds is always an exciting time for us,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “This year we are encouraging campers to get out to the parks early to make the most of the 2019 season.”

The alcohol ban will be in place over the May long weekend, and this year will include cannabis. The bans apply to all campgrounds and picnic spots within provincial parks and recreation sites.

Reservations for the upcoming season can be made at www.saskparks.goingtocamp.com.