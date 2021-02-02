REGINA -- A Canada Post employee in Regina is back at work, after he was temporarily suspended earlier this month for refusing to deliver a sample edition of The Epoch Times.

Ramiro Sepulveda is a Canada Post letter carrier in Regina. Sepulveda said he opposed delivering The Epoch Times, because he believes it could contribute to anti-Chinese sentiment in Canada.

“I made people critically think. I awoke a certain group of people up to critically think and question things,” Sepulveda said. “That was my whole goal.”

William Johnson, president of Regina local CUPW, the union that represents postal workers, said two Canada Post employees informed him they were going to refuse to deliver the Epoch Times on Jan. 5, 2021.

“They got direct orders from their supervisors to deliver them, and at that point they still refused,” Johnson said. “That is when the supervisors walked both of the members out off of the work floor and gave them emergency suspensions.”

Sepulveda said he is back at work now, but will refuse to deliver the publication again if he is asked and take any suspension he is given.

An “independent, non-partisan media outlet”

The Epoch Times was created in 2000 by Chinese immigrants in North America. In 2004, the paper was expanded to include an English edition.

According to the paper, it is an "independent, non-partisan media outlet," established to "bring honest and uncensored news to people oppressed by deception and tyranny in communist China." Its website indicates its mission is "to bring you a truthful view of the world, free from the influence of any government, corporation, or political party."

The publication covers a variety of topics and sells in dozens of countries.

In early January 2021, The Epoch Times published a 28-page sample edition to grow its readership and subscription base. According to the publication, this edition included articles on national and international news, opinion, lifestyle content and a “10-page special report on the Chinese Communist Party’s persistent efforts to influence, and infiltrate, Canada and the West, including Canadian politicians.” The sample edition was distributed by Canada Post.

“Newspaper sampling is a common and established practice in the publishing industry,” Cindy Gu, publisher of The Epoch Times, said. “We have received (an) overwhelming positive response of our recent sample edition.”

When asked about Sepulveda’s comments that The Epoch Times could contribute to anti-Chinese sentiment in Canada, Gu said she is a Chinese immigrant herself, and wants to ensure readers are aware of the differences between anti-Chinese sentiment, and opposing the ideology of the Chinese Communist Regime.

“The Chinese Communist Regime is not the same as Chinese. They are completely separate. The Chinese people are the biggest victim of the Chinese Communist Party, and our media reports the Chinese Communist Party’s atrocities against its own citizens, as well as alerts the rest of the world of its threats,” Gu said.

Gu pointed to the imprisonment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China, as an example why Canadians should remain informed of Chinese politics.

“It is actually very close to home,” she said.

In a statement relating to the recent sample distributed by Canada Post, Epoch Times wrote: “ We love China and the Chinese people. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not represent the Chinese people of China. Understanding the difference between the CCP and China is vital and will eliminate racial tension, as people come to understand that our criticism is of the CCP, not the Chinese people. We understand the dangers of communism more than most because we lived through it.”

Canada Post's obligation to deliver

Canada Post said it is obligated to deliver any mail that is properly prepared and paid for, unless it is considered non-mailable matter. This includes any mail that is illegal, obscene or fraudulent.

According to a written statement from Canada Post, "The Courts have told Canada Post that its role is not to act as the censor of mail or to determine the extent of freedom of expression in Canada,"

"Any views we may have about the content do not change our obligation to deliver."

Gu said she supports Canada Post’s position to deliver The Epoch Times.

“Censorship is a violation of the Charter of Rights, and freedom of the press,” she said.

Johnson said this isn’t the first time Canada Post employees have refused to deliver a mailable item.

The situation moving forward

Johnson said Canada Post isn’t the ‘censor police,’ however he does think there needs to be a discussion on how to deal with these types of concerns going forward.

“I think they owe it to all Canadians, to look at the publications they accept,” said Johnson.

Gu said it’s not up to Canada Post to decide what people can read, and that Canadians are free to decide whether or not they want to read The Epoch Times.

“We invite people to read our fact-based, analytical contents to judge for themselves,” Gu said.

As for Sepulveda, he thinks Canada Post should create a board for these kinds of situations, not to censor what mail Canadians should receive, but to decide if other information should be included, like a disclaimer on mail Canada Post has been paid to deliver.

“A lot of hate messages that (have come) towards me, it was a lot of assuming I want to censor (mail). I don’t want to censor their information. I don’t care what information you get. I’m completely against censorship,” Sepulveda said.

Despite the hateful comments Sepulveda has received since going public with his concerns, he said he would speak out again.