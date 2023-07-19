Canada's only overnight Premier Lacrosse League camp returns to Regina

The University of Regina (U of R) is once again hosting the country’s only overnight Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) camp.

The PLL is an American professional field lacrosse league made up of eight teams that was founded in 2018.

Players from ages 15 to 19 will take part in the camp.

Joe Laprairie, the vice president of marketing with the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association and an assistant coach with U19 field lacrosse, said kids participating in the camp will learn directly from four PLL players.

“The kids are going through three days and a half day of lacrosse sessions, film sessions, all sorts of things where we have four PLL lacrosse players here to teach them the ins and outs of lacrosse.”

“Coaches here in Saskatchewan are developing [from this] as well so it’s an exciting time for us, we’re the only place in Canada that’s hosting such an event so it’s really big to have this here in Saskatchewan,” Laprairie said.

Laprairie said the under 19 and under 17 Team Saskatchewan programs will both take part in the camp as well as other players mixed in from all over the province.

Jaxson Lenz, 17, is one of this year’s participants and said the camp is stocked full of opportunities to learn and grow.

“We’ve had three practices a day some were two hours, others an hour and thirty, then we had a bunch of film sessions learning about more insides of the game.”

Lenz, who is a member of Team Saskatchewan, said with Canada being more known for box lacrosse, opportunities like this camp for field players can be few and far between.

“Canada’s more of a box lacrosse place so here we are getting more insight from professional players and it’s been really great,” he said.

Lenz also said he felt attending the camp last year was a big part of him and his team winning a bronze medal at nationals in 2022.

Laprairie said the camp is also an opportunity for coaches in Saskatchewan to learn as well.

“You’ve got guys here that play professionally and have played internationally so they’re guys that have a wealth of knowledge. It’s something that you don’t get every day here in Saskatchewan,” he said.

The camp runs at the U of R from July 18 to 21.