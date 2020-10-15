REGINA -- More University of Regina Cougars varsity teams will have their season compromised due to COVID-19.

The Canada West (CW) conference announced Thursday that no conference regular season, playoff or championship events would take place in 2020-21 for basketball, volleyball, hockey, wrestling or rugby sevens competition.

The announcement comes after U Sports cancelled football, soccer, cross country and golf due to the pandemic in June.

With regards to curling, track and field, and swimming, Canada West said they’re deferring that decision to a later date.

However, conference members are being encouraged to explore “competitive opportunities for their student-athletes.”

The decision was made by the CW COVID-19 Task Force, a group comprised of athletic directors and medical professionals. The Board recommended that competition in the previously mentioned winter sports be cancelled due to rising case numbers in western Canada, travel restrictions and financial impediments caused by COVID-19 protocols.

U Sports, the governing body of all national championships in Canada, is also cancelling all remaining 2020-21 national championships.