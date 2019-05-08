

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan residents should expect to get another test emergency alert on Wednesday afternoon.

The test is scheduled for 1:55 p.m.

The Canada-wide system is called Alert Ready and will be tested in all provinces.

Test alerts will be sent out to mobile devices that are connected to LTE networks. Test alerts will also be broadcast on television and radio.

Officials say the test will give people an idea of what to expect should a real emergency occur.

Alert Ready says not all Canadians will receive the alert, depending on device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage and phone settings.