

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan cellular customers should expect to receive a test emergency alert on Wednesday.

The Canada-wide system known as Alert Ready will be doing test alerts in a number of regions across the country.

This will be the first test of the system since alerts failed to reach cellular customers in Quebec during a test on Monday.

At 1:55 p.m. local time, test alerts will be sent out to mobile devices that are connected to LTE networks. Test alerts will also be broadcast on television and radio.

Officials say the test will give people an idea of what to expect should a real emergency occur.

Other regions that will receive test alerts on Wednesday include:

Yukon 1:30 PM (PST)

Northwest Territories 1:55 PM (MDT)

Alberta 1:55 PM (MDT)

British-Colombia 1:55 PM (PDT)

Manitoba 1:55 PM (CDT)

Newfoundland & Labrador 1:55 PM (NDT)

Nova Scotia 1:55 PM (ADT)

Prince Edward Island 1:55 PM (ADT)

New-Brunswick 6:55 PM (ADT)

The tests are part of Emergency Preparedness Week in Canada.