REGINA -- Five men are suspected of being involved in a $2 million online dating scam in Regina. Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested and charged one man, and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the other four.

In January of 2018, a complaint was filed with RCMP of a person using someone's name in a fraudulent online purchase. Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Unit investigated and revealed the incident was linked to many other frauds in Canada.

RCMP say intelligence-based policing was used over an 18 month period to conduct a thorough investigation, including more than 50 bank accounts.

FSOC identified five suspects living in Regina at the time of the crimes.

“Police determined the five individuals have ties to what is believed to be a larger international criminal organization involved in the long-term running of online romance scams,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release. “This criminal organization was found to be responsible for defrauding victims of a combined total of over two million dollars through online romance scams over the past two years.”

Austin Newton, 28, is charged with fraudulently personating someone, fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He will appear in court on April 21 by video.

Kelvin Awani, 24, Jonah Eigbuluese, 22, Joshua Ometie, 25 and Clinton Newton, 27 are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

RCMP believe these men could be anywhere in Canada, and anyone with information about their location is asked to contact local police.