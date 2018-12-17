

CTV Regina





Canadian Blood Services says they are looking for 600 donors in Regina alone between December 17 and January 7 to ensure that enough blood products are available through the holiday season.

“The holiday period is typically a challenging time to collect blood, with many regular donors away or busy with seasonal commitments. But the need for blood does not take a holiday, which is why donations at this time of year are so vitally important for patients,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer in a written release. “We strongly encourage eligible donors to give blood. Your support will ensure we continue to help every patient, match every need and serve every Canadian.”

CBS says platelets, which have a seven-day shelf life and are used to treat cancer patients, are especially in demand.

“Statutory holidays in December will impact our platelet supply, but blood donors can help ensure they are available by booking and keeping their appointments by Jan. 6,” Prinzen said.

Platelets can be collected from whole blood after a donation, or separated from the blood during the donation process.

To book a blood donation appointment, you can go online or download the GiveBlood App for Android or iOS.