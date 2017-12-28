

CTV News





Firearm seizures are again a top highlight for Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Saskatchewan this past year.

More than 25 undeclared firearms were seized in 2017, with two-thirds of the firearms being handguns. Lisa White, spokesperson for the CBSA, said this number is on par with previous years for Sask. officers.

“Our firearms enforcement and how our officers stop the flow of illicit drugs, the work we do in protecting Canadians, I think these are all examples of how our officers are definitely committed to serving and protecting Canadians,” White added.

The CBSA reports Sask. officers are on track to process more than 650,000 travellers this year.

During the past 12 months, more than 80 drug seizures were reported at Sask. border crossings.

One of the biggest highlights was in March, when officers at North Portal searched the vehicles of an Alaska-bound traveller and seized:

• two semi-automatic rifles

• additional two lower receivers

• one non-restricted rifle

• 18 overcapacity magazines

• 110 rounds of prohibited ammunition

The traveller was arrested and issued a $5,000 penalty.

“Our officers are proud in knowing that be helping secure the border that they’re making our communities safer,” White said.

The CBSA also highlighted their joint effort with the RCMP in April; Project FADDUCE is an investigation into organized human smuggling in southeastern Sask.

As well, in June, the CBSA announced its partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

“Our plan (in the new year) is to continue to uphold the laws, continue to ensure that only admissible goods and people enter our country,” White said.