

CTV Regina





Royal Canadian Navy reserves and members of the Canadian Armed Forces set sail on Wascana Lake Saturday morning for training exercises.

Two small boats headed to Willow Island as part of one demonstration. On the island, two soldiers pretended to be injured while members of the navy treated their injuries, brought them back across Wascana Lake and passed them off to the medical team.

Other demonstrations were held on the lake throughout the day.

“Exercise Wascana Starlight, it is a disaster response exercise allowing us to practice and utilize our small boat skills in conjunction with the army,” said lieutenant commander Trent Nichols, the HMCS Queen’s commanding officer.

“The last year alone we’ve had several flood zones across the country and the naval reserve has played an active part in all those flood zones, and that’s why we’re exercising our skills today.”

For those involved, this is an opportunity to work with other parts of the nation’s military.

“For us as a unit, we don’t often work with the navy,” said second lieutenant Michael McDonald.

“We’ve got a very new up and coming unit, so getting medical training with another service is important.”