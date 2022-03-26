Canadian Ski Patrol invites children to learn skills on the slopes
After receiving a grant from Pepsi, the Canadian Ski Patrol invited children from the Regina Open Doors Society and the North Central Family Centre to learn to ski at Mission Ridge Winter Park.
Waism Shah Sidiqi moved to Regina in October from Afghanistan last year and it was his first time trying out the winter sport.
“It was a good and a very fantastic sport,” said Sidiqi. “It is a new sport for us and I fell down at least five times.”
According to the organizers it is important to give the children chances to stay active outdoors
"Especially in a place like Saskatchewan, where we have a really long winter and to be able to stay active to be able to access sports ideas that are often not accessible for everybody,” said Flores. “To try it out, meet new friends and really build community that way here.”
Flores adds that it was rewarding to be able to provide an opportunity for the children that they might not have and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.
"So many smiles, so many people falling down and laughing or just like the happy face when they like finally get it come down the hill,” said Flores. “Just meeting new friends."
The Canadian Ski Patrol at Mission Ridge was there assisting in the day and making sure everyone followed safety protocols.
"We're really about safety and we are also promoting safety while skiing,” said Roseann Nassers. “Making sure kids have their helmets and things like that and skiing slowly.”
Nassers adds that the ski patrol has been at mission ridge for over 40 years
"Here are we're all volunteers, but the Canadian Ski Patrol have a passion for being outside, for enjoying the outdoors for skiing for snowboarding,” said Nassers. “We want everybody to be outside.”
For Sidiqi, it wont be his last time skiing.
“When I come for the second time,” he explained. “I will 100 per cent be ready and better.”
