Canadian soccer influencing future generations

Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Soccer fans in Regina gathered together to cheer their team to victory and soak up the inspiration.

George Floros who is a manager at The Lobby says business is booming

"When we have the game on we have a heavy crowd for it and that’s the reason we see more people coming in for the games,” said Floros.

According to soccer fans, Canada is long overdue for a World Cup birth.

"Seeing how this team has grown on the country is just amazing,” said John Mitchell.

With both men’s and women’s team exceeding expectations the influence has made its way onto youth teams.

Sophia Montenegro plays on the Regina U-15 team and says Christine Sinclair in one of her role models.

“She is one of the top goal scorers and never gives up and that’s who I want to be like one day,” said Montenegro.

Regina FC technical director Kevin Holness says homegrown talent has played a major role on kids’ playing soccer.

“There is a lot of homegrown talent playing for the national team,” said Holness. “I think that inspires our young athletes to really believe in a true destiny and to make it there someday.”

Being able to watch her idols play on television has motivated Montenegro to chase her dreams.

“Sinclair does a lot of work on her own and that’s how she developed more,” said Montenegro. “That is something that I take into consideration during my training, which is train harder than everybody else.”

Coaches have noticed the impact that international players have had on their own players.

“A Canadian player making international, it gives them confidence to know that they can do that as well if they work hard and anything is possible,” said Max Montenegro who coaches the U-15 team at Regina FC.

As Canada prepares for the World Cup in November they are under the watchful eye future generations.