Canadian farmers are seeing more problems when it comes to getting agricultural crops into the Chinese market.

Initially, canola from Richardson International and Viterra was banned from China. Now, Canadian soybeans, peas and pork are facing issues at Chinese ports.

Traders said soybean and pea exports are seeing unusual obstacles while pork is facing paperwork issues.

Some Canadian politicians say China is banning certain agricultural products because of Canada's arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s executive back in December.

"I've always said politics and food don’t mix very well,” said Todd Lewis, Presidents of Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan. “Here we are in a situation where farmers don’t have any control over what so ever as far as what's happened here between Canada and China. So we're kind of sitting here on the side lines hoping that diplomatic, the works behind the scene diplomatically will start to have an effect and get our markets opened again."

According to Soy Canada and Pulse Canada, in 2018, Canada shipped $1.7 billion worth of soy beans and $718 million worth of peas to China.

"We're continuing to understand that trade with China is going to be an important part of Canada’s growth of the coming years,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We're looking towards smoothing over these difficulties while at the same time we stand up for human rights, we stand up for the Canadians who are being arbitrary detained in china right now."