Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players

Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.

The Pond to Podium Tour visited 4 cities across the country with members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey team holding a meet and greet including Saskatoon native Emily Clark.

"It’s an awesome time for us to be in the community and to have all these young hockey female players here and for us to be here and be able to interact with them."

Clark remembers participating in hockey camps in Regina.

"A month and a half ago, I was in Beijing, but 10 years ago, I was out here doing the exact same camp that they're doing,” said Clark. “So it's pretty fun for me to have been where they are and for them to be able to see me and where I've got to go and they're right on the same path as me.”

Goaltender Kristen Campbell remembers going to meet and greets as a child and the influence it had on her.

"The first time I held the Olympic gold I was in grade six, I think and I met Jennifer Botterill and that kind of inspired me to want to play in the Olympics,” said Campbell. “So I think its cool watching little girls hold the medal and just see their look on their faces. It makes you feel pretty good.”

The goal of the Pond to Podium Tour is leave a legacy in each community and hope that the next generation of athletes will be inspired from meeting the current members of the national team.

For the young girls attending seeing the Olympic gold medal has inspired them to follow in their role models footsteps.

Parents are encouraged by the progress that women’s hockey has taken.

"It is nice to see the level and platform that women’s hockey has gotten,” said Derek Schmidt, a father who attended the event. “And raising a young daughter myself, it’s encouraging to see and its way over due but I’m happy to see where women’s sports has gotten.”

Clark says pushing for a sustainable women’s league now opens the door for girls in hockey.

"I am really hopeful that by the time the girls that are here this weekend, get to my age,” said Clark. “There's a leap for them to plan and for us to, you know, be treated as equals.”