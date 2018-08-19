

CTV Regina





On Monday, Wascana Country Club will host some of the top golfers on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour.

Thousands of fans are expected this week at Saskatchewan's first ever Canadian Women’s Open, and here’s what they need to know before getting down to the green.

“Kids 17 and under get in free without any restrictions.” Ryan Paul, Tournament Director, said.

Golf Canada will be holding the first CP Women’s Leadership Summit, which aims to empower women in the workplace.

“They’re incredible athletes,” Mary Beth McKenna, Event Lead of the CP Women’s Leadership Summit, said. “They need to be showcased even more.”

But for those looking to scout the best spectator spots, your own chairs are welcome, or try to get up against the ropes for the best view of the action.

The CP Canadian Women’s Open is set to tee off on Monday, in the Queen City.

Based on a report by Colton Wiens.