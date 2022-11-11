Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
This year will mark a full return to normalcy, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, after COVID-19 forced various changes to remembrance ceremonies over the past two years.
Masks and social distancing are no longer required, and the traditional veterans' parade will return to the national ceremony, which starts at around 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will run about an hour.
Dignitaries at the national ceremony will include Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is Canada's commander-in-chief, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be absent as he flies to an international summit in Cambodia.
The government will instead be represented in Ottawa by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.
The return of the veterans' parade and Trudeau's absence won't be the only noticeable difference between this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony and recent iterations.
The Legion also plans to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth and the 80th anniversary of the raid on Dieppe.
A special wreath dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be laid at the foot of the National War Memorial before the ceremony begins.
The ceremony will also feature a special Red Ensign flag that was reportedly carried by one of the nearly 5,000 Canadian soldiers who participated in the ill-fated raid on the French port of Dieppe on Aug. 19, 1942. The flag was later donated to the Royal Canadian Legion.
This year's ceremony follows several demonstrations and rallies at the National War Memorial since the "Freedom Convoy" in February, when thousands of protesters opposed to vaccines, pandemic restrictions and the Liberal government congregated in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists
Norwegian police said two people tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an 'unacceptable' message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
'Do you have another shirt?': Possible change in legislative protocol following abortion t-shirt rejection
Clarity on protocols within the Saskatchewan Legislature is being looked for by both the government and the official opposition, thanks to a shirt, which read “Abortion is Health Care.”
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day is coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an 'unacceptable' message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, showing in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
School board deems dress code a 'liability' after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
An Ontario school board says it would likely be a 'liability' to impose a dress code after images circulated online of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom.
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
Surrey Police Union: Vast majority of our officers won't work for Surrey RCMP
The union representing Surrey Police Service officers says the vast majority of its nearly 300 members won't work for the RCMP, even if the new municipal force is dissolved.
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
Police seek three suspects in back-to-back fires at Laval restaurant
Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects connected to two arsons at a Chomedey restaurant.
Langford humanitarian group on a new mission to provide medical supplies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group in Langford is stepping up its support for the people in war-torn Ukraine. It’s hosting a fundraiser this Saturday night at the Bear Mountain Westin to raise money for much-needed medical supplies after an urgent plea from a doctor in the invaded country.
Victoria police justified in shooting armed man at Royal Jubilee Hospital, watchdog finds
A Victoria police officer was justified in shooting a man armed with a knife in the emergency department of the Royal Jubilee Hospital last year, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded.
Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
UPDATED | Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Waterloo pharmacy offering up alternative during children's pain medication shortage
A Waterloo pharmacist is trying to fill the gap left by the persistent shortage of children’s flu and cold medications. Phil Hudson, who is also the owner of Beechwood Wellness Pharmacy, is mixing up equivalent products as a temporary solution to the problem.