Canadians are wearing jerseys to show support and solidarity for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured when the teams’ bus and a tractor-trailer collided on Friday night.

It was organized by a group of hockey parents in B.C. Mayors across the country have proclaimed Thursday Jersey Day.

Students across the province are wearing jerseys to school to show their support.