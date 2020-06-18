REGINA -- The cancellation of in-school classes saved the Regina Public School Division an estimated $3.7 million, according to a third quarter financial update at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

With learning being done remotely, the division was able to save on the cost of substitute teachers, lunchtime and recess supervision, and fuel for school buses.

The division presented a plan for the additional funds during Tuesday’s school board meeting, including $500,000 for safety measures in schools, such as sanitizing stations and disinfecting equipment for when students return to the classroom this fall.

The most significant investment from the savings is $750,000 being spent on locker replacement at high schools. School furniture, learning resources and textbook renewal, and maintenance vehicle replacement will also cost $500,000 each.

The Regina Catholic School Division told CTV Regina it doesn’t have a total on how much was saved over the past three months, however, it’s not expected to be substantial.