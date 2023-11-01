'Cancer doesn't wait for anybody': Sask. family highlights concerning delays in diagnostic scans

A Regina woman is sharing her story after facing unusual delays in having cancer tests performed. Her family came to the legislature to talk about the strain that it's caused.

“It’s been a devastating experience to say the least,” Morris Eagles told reporters on Tuesday.

Morris’s wife Ella underwent a scan that found imperfections in her lungs several months ago. She was referred to Saskatoon for a CT PET scan in early September.

However, Morris and his wife discovered the scan was cancelled once they arrived in the city.

Twelve stress filled days later – and after many inquiries – Morris’s wife was able to get her scan.

In that time, the Eagles discovered that the machine used to create the serum necessary for the scans had broken down.

“It’s a very antiquated machine and in fact they couldn’t find the necessary parts to repair the machine,” Morris explained. “So at that point, there was no indication at all as to whether or not we would ever have the PET scan done in Saskatoon.”

On top of this delay, the Eagles also learned there was a month’s long waiting list for biopsies – the next step after a scan.

While the Eagles’ story is ongoing, Morris says their initial experience has showed the concerning state of diagnostic cancer testing in the province.

“This waiting game to have the diagnostic services done followed by the necessary treatment … It doesn’t need to be this way,” he said.

The Eagles came to the legislature at the invitation of the Saskatchewan NDP.

Health Critic Vicki Mowat says their story is unfortunately not unique.

“Making sure people have access to quick access to diagnostic tests when they are not sure they have cancer or if cancer has returned – we’ve been hearing from a disturbing number of people that this is not the case for them,” she said. “Its not isolated to PET scans. We know that this exists with many diagnostic scans across the system and this government needs to work towards solutions.”

According to Health Minister Everett Hindley, replacing or adding sensitive diagnostic equipment is a time consuming process.

“It’s a matter of procuring the equipment itself plus also the time of being able to pull out the old equipment and put the new equipment in,” he explained.

“From my understanding you can’t just do that in a matter of hours or days.”

However, the minister offered some positive news with reporters following Question Period.

“I’m aware that there is some active work being done to look at the possibility of adding a PET CT scanner in the city of Regina,” he said.

“We’ll keep people posted on developments as they happen.”

For the Eagles, they hope their experience has highlighted the need for faster and more dependable testing in Saskatchewan.

“For people caught in our situation, it’s a very demoralizing and a very uncertain future,” he said. “When we’re talking about cancer it doesn’t wait for anybody.”

“It gets worse it doesn’t get better."