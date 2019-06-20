The Canadian Cancer Society is calling on the Saskatchewan Government to introduce regulations for e-cigarettes and nicotine vaporizers after a new study released in the British Medical Journal shows vaping is on the rise for teens in Canada.

According to the study, there was a 74 per cent increase in vaping for kids aged 16 to 19 in Canada from 2017 to 2018. In just the past 30 days, the study finds vaping increased from 8.4 per cent to 14.6 per cent. According to Statistics Canada, in 2016-17, 34 per cent of Saskatchewan students in grades 7 to 12 had tried smoking a cigarette, the highest rate among provinces.

"It's a big concern and we have been sounding the alarm for the last five years, asking the provincial government to adopt regulations to restrict how vaping products are sold and displayed,” Canadian Cancer Society Health Policy Analyst Donna Pasiechnik said.

In May 2018, Bill S-5 legalized e-cigarettes with nicotine, which was followed by the major tobacco companies and JUUL entering the e-cigarette market in Canada. The point is to help smokers ween off of nicotine, but now, advertising for vapes can be found on display in stores.

Pasiechnik wants the provincial government to remove the advertising from stores, and to raise the minimum smoking age to 21.

"Very simply, start with that principal, treating vaping like smoking. Look at all the regulations they have around how other tobacco products are sold, and apply those to vaping,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said.

"We have seen this study and are concerned with the results," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a statement. "Our government is considering the possibility of introducing legislation on vaping."

Pasiechnik says school boards say vaping is the number one concern among many principals.

"Not only are more and more youth vaping, but they're seeing younger and younger kids. Like grade five and grade six kids vaping,” Pasiechnik said.

With no current regulations in place for vaping, the Cancer Society is hoping the provincial government will make some changes to help deter teens from trying it out.