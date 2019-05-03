

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing charges after police say he threatened someone with a gun on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a business in the 4100 block of Fifth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. According to police, a man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached and pointed a gun at him.

The victim wasn’t injured and drove away, and contacted police.

Officers set up a perimeter and the canine unit helped track down the suspect, who was arrested in the 1100 block of King Street.

Eric Lee Alvin Kakakaway, 22, is facing multiple charges including uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Friday morning.