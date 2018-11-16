Cannington MLA Dan D'Autremont will not seek re-election
Dan D'Autremont
CTV Regina
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 11:37AM CST
Dan D’Autremont, the Saskatchewan Party’s longest serving MLA, has announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2020.
D'autremont represents the constituency of Cannington, and has been an MLA for 27 years.
During his time in government, he has served in a number of cabinet positions, and as speaker of the house.
He announced on Thursday he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming 2020 provincial election.
D'autremont was one the founding members of the Saskatchewan party, back in 1997.