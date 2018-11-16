

CTV Regina





Dan D’Autremont, the Saskatchewan Party’s longest serving MLA, has announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2020.

D'autremont represents the constituency of Cannington, and has been an MLA for 27 years.

During his time in government, he has served in a number of cabinet positions, and as speaker of the house.

He announced on Thursday he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming 2020 provincial election.

D'autremont was one the founding members of the Saskatchewan party, back in 1997.