REGINA -- Canoes that were stolen from the Regina Public School Board have been recovered by police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Smith St. on Wednesday, in Regina. Police found three of the stolen canoes.

Four canoes were originally reported stolen from a compound in the 2200 block of Pasqua St., sometime between July 1 and August 16.

Following investigation, police have charged a 44-year-old man from Regina, with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.