The Children’s Literacy Expo, sponsored by the provincial government, is designed to better the abilities of children under the age of five.

About 40 children were at the event on Monday at the Rainbow Hall in Canora. Organizers say that the event was specifically held in Canora to attract parents and their children from nearby rural communities

"Right now about 40 per cent of kids across Saskatchewan, regardless of socio-economic status, are not ready for learning when they start kindergarten,” says event organizer Chlorisa Erickson, from the Good Spirit School Division.

There are 12 stations around the room where children can take part in rhyming, reading and physical activity.

"These activities are here to help bring awareness and engage with parents and families and to help raise the readiness for kindergarten," Erickson said.

Sarah Fougere lives in Canora and has brought her two young daughters, one of whom starts kindergarten in the autumn.

She said that she was using the day to foster a sense of play and to get her daughter excited and enthusiastic about school.

“It's great for a small town for something like this to come through. Anything that's kids-related we're into," she said.

Amanda Ogden, from Invermay, has nine children and brought several of her youngest to Canora for the event.

“(It’s) just for an opportunity to be in the community and get out and play and experience new playing options,” she said.

The Expo has seven more stops in the region this month.