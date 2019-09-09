

CTV News Regina





Albert Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction between 12th and 13th Avenue Tuesday night as work continues to backfill the Capital Pointe site.

The City says crews will be inspecting water lines, cleaning debris from the system and replacing the fire hydrant at the northeast corner of the intersection. On Tuesday, drivers will be restricted starting at 9 p.m. for the first phase of the work. It’s expected to take about three hours.

The second phase, replacing the hydrant, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Albert Street will be restricted to one lane northbound at the Victoria Avenue intersection for the duration of the work.

All work is weather dependent.