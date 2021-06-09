REGINA -- Regina City council approved the redevelopment of the former Costco Wholesale site into a car dealership for Regina Auto Gallery at its meeting on Wednesday.

The property and building at 665 University Park Dr. is still vacant.

The dealership is expected to be 15,410 square metres, which includes 11,010 square metres of indoor retail space and 4,400 square metres of outdoor retail space. No plans have been made to make additions to the existing building.

The group will install rumble strips and other deterrents to try and keep residents from cutting through the area when driving.

The development is also expected to comply with all applicable standards and regulations in the Regina zoning bylaw.